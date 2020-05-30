Beaches on Spain´s Costa Blanca South Welcoming Swimmers in Phase 2 of Lockdown Reduction

BEACHES on Spain´s Costa Blanca South will welcome swimmers in Phase 2 of the lockdown reduction from next week(June 1).

The major rider is that some areas will be open, whilst others are holding back until later in June due to safety concerns.

Those that do reopen for bathers will not have the regular summer lifeguard cover for at least a fortnight, as per the normal seasonal schedule.

Alicante, Elche, Santa Pola, and Guardamar are all opening up this Monday(June 1) for swimming, but that is not the case further south for Torrevieja, the Orihuela Costa, and Pilar de la Horadada.

Elche´s mayor, Carlos González, said that all of the municipality´s beaches will allow swimming, including those in the area of La Marina village.

He did appeal for people to be careful saying that “rescue and first-aid services will not be operational until the second or third week of June”.

González added that police patrols would double:

“Our main purpose is to guarantee the safety and protection of the health of citizens who want to enjoy our 9 kilometres of beaches this summer.”

Next door neighbour Guardamar is the only one of the four Vega Baja area coastal municipalities to allow swimmers back next week.

A variety of safety measures and rules have been put into place, such as social distancing and the banning of smoking on all beaches, in addition to all ball games being banned on the sands.

The 11 beaches of the Orihuela Costa are not ready for swimming, according to Orihuela´s Emergencies Councillor, Victor Valverde.

He said that with 14 kilometres of coast line to deal with, it has not been a quick and easy process to make sure that the necessary safety protocols are put into place.

Torrevieja mayor, Eduardo Dolón, says that he we will look at bathing return sometime from June 8 onwards at the city´s beaches.

Unemployed people will be hired to monitor and control capacity levels at the beaches.

Dolón added that the council was working on a system that would use a mobile phone app which would give users an indication as to how busy each of the beaches is.