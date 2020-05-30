Back For Good? – Robbie Williams reunites with ex-bandmates for “Virtually” Take That online concert

Robbie Williams has reunited with Take That for the first time in two years as they performed together for an online charity concert.

Money raised by the virtual concert will go to music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins, and Crew Nation, which supports concert crew workers who have been badly hit due to the lack of live events bought on by the coronavirus.

Performing with the group for the first time in two years, Robbie said the show was “less weird than standing in front of 80,000 people”. The trio kicked off with the Greatest Day and Shine, before being joined by Robbie for the remainder of the six-song set.

-- Advertisement --



Frontman Gary Barlow led the lockdown concert from his home studio, which he had kitted out with keyboards and microphones, while Owen, on acoustic guitar and vocals, appeared to be in the midst of decorating and sang from his garage.