Age Support Almanzora seeking volunteers

Age Support Almanzora is looking to recruit volunteers to join its charity shop and/or welfare office teams based in Albox.

“THERE is a vast amount of talent within our community with the transferable skills and personality to help us continue and develop our business,” commented ASA President Vanya Ager.

“If you, or someone you know, would like to join us and can spare a minimum of four hours per week (one day), to help us ensure we continue to provide first-rate customer service we would love to hear from you.”

-- Advertisement --



For more information call Vanya on 642 045 210.