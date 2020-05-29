TUI and First Choice cancel all holidays until the end of June as quarantine deadline approaches

The UK’s biggest tour operator – which runs TUI and First Choice – had previously cancelled all trips up to June 11, at the same time the company announced it has also suspended its Marella Cruises sailings up to July 30.

TUI said in a statement that it has extended the suspension of holidays “due to the ongoing travel restrictions.” TUI is telling holidaymakers with later bookings: “All other holidays are continuing to operate as planned and will be continuously reviewed.”

Customers whose trips are cancelled are entitled to a full refund within 14 days, according to the Package Travel Regulations.

All affected customers should visit tui.co.uk or firstchoice.co.uk for further advice and information.