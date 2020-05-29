Three Young Adults Fined by Police in Costa del Sol’s Malaga For Uploading Photos of Them Flouting Lockdown Rules

Local Police officers have fined three young adults in Costa del Sol’s Malaga for uploading photos of themselves on social media in which they are clearly seen flouting lockdown rules.

Two young men have been proposed to be sanctioned as they uploaded several videos in which they repeatedly violate the state of alarm decree, one of them even disrespects a police officer in the video.

In a second investigation, a 32-year-old man has been denounced for uploading photos to his social media account in which he violates several rules corresponding to the state of alarm, all in the same day. One of them is related to playing sports.

The Local Police indicate that the use of the Internet in general and social networks in particular has become a great tool for identifying flouters, which provides photographic or audio-visual evidence of individuals committing administrative offences, and in some cases even criminal acts. This is a trend that has become more apparent over the years with the increased use of technology.

For this exact reason, police bodies are developing more specialised branches dedicated to this framework of investigation. The scope of surveillance in regard to the open sources of the Internet is being controlled and aims to detect as well as prevent punishable offences.

The first investigation, involving the two men, was carried out by Malaga’s Local Police began by analysing the images and comments of the accounts on a well-known social media platform, in which it was relatively easy to identify the administrators, one aged 19 and the other 20.