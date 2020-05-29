The Sunday market is back in Nerja with fewer stalls, facemasks and reminders social distancing

NERJA’S fleamarket, which is run by the Lions Club, reopened last Sunday.

In line with the central government’s directives introduced to stop the spread of coronavirus, there would be 50 stalls instead of the usual 200, explained Nerja’s Commerce councillor Javier Lopez beforehand.

The number of people allowed inside the market, which was held between 9am and 2pm, was cut by two-thirds and both customers and stallholders were reminded that masks had to be worn.

Although the Sunday market reopened, the open-air market held each Tuesday will not begin trading until Malaga province enters Phase Three or Four, depending on the conditions.

This decision came from the stallholders themselves after consultations with the associations representing them, and discussions with Nerja town hall.