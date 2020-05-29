The New Rules for Bars and Restaurants in Costa del Sol & Costa Blanca Under Phase 2

Starting on Monday, May 25, Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca will be able to enjoy some newfound freedom under Phase 2 of the de-escalation plan. What will the new rules be for bars and restaurants?

ENJOYING your favourite restaurant with family and friends will be possible once again, after May 25, in all the territories entering Phase 2.

Although the rules will be relatively similar to what has been experienced in Phase 1, there will be an added range of flexibility, both on a social and economic level, always whilst avoiding the transmission of the coronavirus.

Despite the fact that we can now venture inside bars and restaurants in Phase 2, we must still be aware of the strict rules and rigorous timetable they will have.

Capacity inside these establishments will be limited to a third and customers will not be allowed to consume anything at the bar, they must sit and have table service.

Nightclubs and bars will remain closed, whilst hotels will be allowed to open their common areas, also limiting capacity to a third.

The ministerial order published on May 16 in the Official State Gazette (BOE) explains five key rules to abide to when reopening restaurants and bars in Phase 2:

Hotel and restaurant establishments may reopen to the public, given that they do not exceed 40 per cent of their capacity.

Consumption at the premises can only be done when sitting at the table, preferably with a booked reservation. Under no circumstances will self-service at the bar be accepted for customers. However, ordering takeaway food and drink will also be allowed establishment.

Free products may be offered, either fresh or prepared in advance, provided that they are offered with a ‘protection screen, through individual plating, and/or single serving units, duly preserved from the environment.’

Service on the outdoor terraces of hotel and restaurant establishments will be carried out with all the provisions accorded under the ministerial order of Phase 1.

Maintaining a physical distance of two metres between tables or, where appropriate, groupings of tables is essential. The number of tables will depend on the number of people since they must ensure that the minimum safety distance between them is respected.



