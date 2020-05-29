Spanish Enclaves in Africa and Islands Receive Electricity Subsidies from Government

THE European Union has reportedly confirmed that it has approved the volume of subsidies granted by Spain to electricity suppliers who operate in the Balearics, the Canary Islands, Ceuta and Melilla.

This financial support falls under the terms of the EU Service of General Economic Interest (SGEI) and is granted in order to keep the electricity prices in these areas similar to those charged in mainland Spain.

These subsidies may continue until 2029 except for the Balearics as a new underwater connection with the mainland is due to go into service in 2025.