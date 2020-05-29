Spain’s Malaga & Costa del Sol celebrate ZERO cases of Covid-19 in 94 municipalities over last 14 days resulting in early access to Phase 2

Malaga has registered zero cases of Covid-19 in 94 out of 103 of its municipalities during the last 14 days, according to Andalucia’s health authorities.

THANKS to improving Covid-19 statistics, the Ministry of Health has granted Malaga, along with Granada, early access to Phase 2 of de-escalation on Monday June 1, as reported. Just one Covid-19 fatality has been recorded today (Friday), and two people have been hospitalised in intensive care in the last 24 hours, according to local authorities.

In terms of the whole province, just 29 new coronavirus cases were confirmed with the PCR test in the last 14 days, of which more than half were registered in the capital of Malaga. In terms of the other cases, eight were registered in the health district of Costa del Sol, with six of those in Marbella, one in Mijas and one in Estepona. There are just a couple of reported cases in Valle del Guadalhorce – one in Pizarra and another in Coín. There are also two cases of the coronavirus in Axarquía, both in Vélez. Finally, in the health district of Vega, just one case has been registered in the last 14 days – again by a PCR test – in Antequera.