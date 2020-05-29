Snaring goldfinches using glue-coated traps under investigation in Roquetas de Mar in Spain’s Costa Almeria

THE Guardia Civil are investigating a Roquetas de Mar resident for using traps coated with glue to snare goldfinches, a protected species.

Acting on information someone was illegally catching the birds in Las Hortichuelas, the Guardia kept an eye on the zone. They surprised the man going to check what he’d got.

Officers found four trapped goldfinches and one in a cage, which was used as a decoy.

-- Advertisement --



The also came across sticks and reeds impregnated with glue.

The Guardia said this is a typical method used to make sure the birds are unable to get away.