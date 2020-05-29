Sensor system for improved Soller tunnel safety on Spain holiday island Mallorca

THE Mallorca government has this week been installing a system aimed at improving the safety of the Soller tunnel.

The Consell’s Mobility and Infrastructure department reported that the system involves sensors capable of detecting any possible movements in the tunnel vault and the walls using 3D to prevent any risks in the stability of the structure.

The department said the installation adapts the tunnel to the Royal Decree on minimum safety requirements within road tunnels and that the new system represents an improvement both in terms of safety and technology, as checks had been carried out visually before the recovery of the concession.

Mobility and Infrastructure department councillor Ivan Sevillano maintained the administration had “significantly increased investment in maintaining and improving security” since the management of the tunnel had gone back under public management.

For four nights the tunnel was closed to traffic in both directions from 11pm to 6am to install a total of 180 reflective targets are installed, three every 50 metres, for convergence control.

The department also reported that tests have been carried out on the fire protection system, both on the tunnel interior and exterior, which had meant closing the tunnel to traffic on specific occasions, but again at night in order to cause the least possible inconvenience to residents.

The department does not expect the tunnel to be closed again until the end of summer, when the drains will be cleaned out. At the same time maintenance works will be carried out on the road surface and curbs.

An overhaul of the fans is scheduled for the autumn.