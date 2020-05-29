Rincon de la Victoria Town Hall helps with homework so that no local pupil misses out during home schooling

RINCON DE LA VICTORIA Town Hall is making free photocopies for pupils from vulnerable families.

This new service from the Social Welfare and Culture departments, provides pupils with a maximum of 50 sheets a day so that they can do their schoolwork.

The initiative was introduced to offset the educational and information technology inequalities that could affect children from disadvantaged families, explained Social Welfare councillor Elena Aguilar.

“The coronavirus crisis has demonstrated that this is necessary,” she said.

Meanwhile, Culture councillor Clara Perles explained that the two departments had launched the initiative once activities were resumed at the town hall.

Families in need of this service should first apply to Social Welfare who would pass on the information to her own department.