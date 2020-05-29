“Portugal Sou Eu” is a campaign to create consumer awareness and help save Portugal’s economy following the Coronavirus crisis

THE campaign “Portugal Sou Eu” has been launched to raise consumer awareness and encourage the buying of Portuguese products to help boost the economy.

Residents are being urged look for products and services, which generate consumerism in Portugal through the campaign which will run until 15 July.

“Portugal Sou Eu” already has 3,400 companies and 1,200 participating establishments involved.

The 16 Ambassadors of the initiative have shown their commitment to helping Portugal with the campaign under the slogan of “What unites us? Being Portuguese is what unites us. And this seal is our guarantee. Choose Portugal”.

“The support of the programme’s Ambassadors is crucial at a time when it is necessary to transmit a sign of unity and hope for the future”, says the Ministry of Economy, continuing: “We know that the Portuguese already value the origin of products and services, but at this moment, more than ever, it is important that they favour the purchase of Portuguese products, valuing and boosting the national offer”.

The campaign will run on television, radio and social networks and was developed by the advertising agency Nomore.

“Portugal Sou Eu” already has more than 10,000 products and services that have gained the seal of approval, which together represent a massive turnover of over €12 billion.