No set times or marked out spaces on beaches in holiday destination Mojacar on Spain’s Costa Almeria

RESIDENTS and holidaymakers in Mojacar will not have to worry about set times for access to the locality’s beaches or limits on how long they can spend swimming and sunbathing this summer.

Commenting on the special measures it has adopted for managing beaches in the new coronavirus risk reality, the council explained that factors like the municipality’s low population density made imposing time restrictions for its 17 kilometres of coastline unnecessary.

Also unlike some other seaside locations in Spain, Mojacar is not planning to mark out set spaces for beach-goers on the sand or to divide up beaches into parcels, trusting that Civil Protection volunteers and the Local Police force will be on duty to explain the regulations on social distancing to members of the public.

Measures the local authority is adopting in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic include beefed up cleaning and disinfection of all beach facilities, especially lifeguard modules, public toilets and showers, as well as bus stops.

All beach workers having direct contact with the public will be following strict cleaning and disinfection protocols and will have their temperatures taken with electronic thermometers at the beginning of each shift.

There will be noticeboards at beach entrances with information on social distancing and maximum beach-goer numbers. The information on beach regulations will also be available on the council’s website and social media, and via a mobile phone app.

Mojacar’s beaches reopened to bathers and sunbathers on May 25 when the whole of Almeria Province moved in the second phase of the lockdown de-escalation, but as every year, the official bathing season does not begin until June. This year beach services will start operating on the 12th of the month.

Among the novelties this summer are the new walkways made from a resilient and versatile material on the Marina de la Torre, El Palmeral and Descargador beaches.

Tourism and Beaches councillor Emmanuel Agüero said the plan was to replace the walkways on the rest of Mojacar’s urban beaches over the next few years.

Shaded areas and amphibious chairs will be available for people with reduced mobility, as well as the amphibious crutches the council acquired this year.

The Mojacar lifesaving service this summer season will be made up of 25 lifeguards, jet-skis, a rescue launch, emergency vehicles and an ambulance.