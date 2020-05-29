Motril City Hall puts agriculture on the right road with latest improvements to Camino de Las Barreras

LUISA GARCIA CHAMORRO, Motril’s mayor, recently visited the Camino de Las Barreras road where city hall is carrying out improvements.

Accompanied by Town Planning and Agriculture councillor Antonio Escamez, the mayor saw first-hand the new section adjoining Rambla de Villa Nueva which will improve communications for local agriculture.

The cost of the €31,848 project has been covered by the Programme for the Promotion of Agricultural Employment (PFEA).

Motril City Hall has upgraded five kilometres of rural roads in under a year, pointed out Garcia Chamorro, who stressed the importance of improving access to the area’s agricultural installations.

City hall would continue the current procedure for rural roads, which begins with approval from the Municipal Agricultural Committee, she confirmed.

“It’s understood that that growers and farmers themselves, together with municipal officials, should indicate which of the roads are priorities,” she said.

The mayor also stressed that collaboration received from all the public administrations had made it possible to carry out the PFEA projects.

“This is one of Motril’s principal sources of funding for city hall spending,” Garcia Chamorro added.