Man in Spain’s Murcia Under Investigation for Animal Abuse as Police Find Hundreds of Animals Living in Terrible Conditions

The man living in Murcia, Spain, is currently being investigated for animal abuse as Local Police have found hundreds of animals at his home living in a dire condition.

THE individual had an array of species living at his home under terrible conditions, including rabbits, chickens, dogs, a Vietnamese pig and protected birds such as finches.

According to the Armed Institute, during the police search officers found several dead animals around the property which released a strong smell of putrefaction and garbage.

Due to these crimes, the man is under investigation for fauna and domestic abandonment of animals and possession of protected wildlife. This investigation has recovered over 100 animals from the property who were found in terrible hygienic and sanitary conditions.

The house was located in Moratalla, Murcia and Local Police had received notice that this property was full of animals in bad conditions. They then proceeded to obtain judicial authorisation to enter the property and conduct a search.

Whilst conducting the investigation around the property, a notable smell of excrement and urine from the animals was palpable due to the different animals housed across the rooms. Furthermore, the property was in deplorable condition, making it an unhabitable place for any animal, or human, with a strong smell of rot and dirt.

None of the aforementioned animals had any access to food or water, nor did they have sanitary documentation to show ownership.

There were also dead animals at the scene in an advanced state of decomposition, such as rabbits, chickens, pigeons, and dogs, scattered in all corners of the house.

Protected species were also found in the house such as Fringdilidos and Vietnamese pigs considered to be an invasive species.

Officers seized all domestic animals and protected species that they found in the house, all of which have been passed over to wildlife recovery centres. Some have been sent to the slaughterhouse after being constituted a threat to public health.