Local association Sueño Dulce distributes free face masks for diabetics in Rincon de la Victoria

THE Sueño Dulce (Sweet Dreams) Association is giving out more than 2,000 face masks to Rincon de la Victoria’s diabetics.

The reusable masks have been donated by the Made in Serrania face masks workshop together with the Cosas de Glucosa (Glucose things) and they are being distributed by Rincon de la Victoria’s 15 pharmacies.

“We are encouraging all of the municipality’s diabetic population to obtain these masks from their nearest farmacia,” said Miguel Angel Perea, president of Sueño Dulce, explaining that they could continue distributing the masks thanks to donations from collectives.

Sueño Dulce sets out to treat and improve Type 1 diabetes in children and projects including creating camps where children can learn how to look after their condition.

The association also seeks funding for new technologies and a better control of diabetes and has created Sueño Dulce grants to help local families.