Harry Dunn’s family push forward with private prosecution against Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab

The family of Harry Dunn has announced they will bring a private prosecution against the Foreign Secretary, accusing him of misconduct in a public office and perverting the course of justice.

THE teenager’s parents allege Dominic Raab allowed suspect Anne Sacoolas to leave the country without involving the police, while her claim for diplomatic immunity was ‘ambiguous.’

Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn have also accused Mr Raab of preventing Northamptonshire Police from conducting their investigations into the 19-year-old’s death. Mr Dunn was killed when his motorbike crashed into a car outside a US military base in Northamptonshire in August last year.

Sacoolas, the wife of an intelligence official based at RAF Croughton, was able to return to the US after claiming diplomatic immunity. US officials have so far rejected the UK’s request to extradite Mrs Sacoolas who last month was made the subject of an Interpol Red Warning which means she will likely be arrested if she leaves her home country.