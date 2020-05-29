France’s Paris International Fringe Festival will go ahead by featuring performances online

THE Paris Fringe international festival of performing arts is set to return in June. However, this year, due to the coronavirus crisis and enforced lockdown measures, it will instead be streamed online for free.

The show will go on for the 20 performances of Paris Fringe next month after deciding on an innovative way to get around the lockdown.

This may benefit the festival greatly as it means that it can now reach a global audience when it starts on Saturday, June 6. It will take place over all four weekends in June, with performances starting at 2.30pm each Saturday and Sunday on their official website.

Other major international performing arts festivals have been forced to cancel as a result of the pandemic, including the very famous Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

The featured productions taking part in the 2020 festival come from such places as Australia, Brazil, Canada, Italy, the UK, USA and of course France.

The line up will include children shows, family shows, world premieres, and award-winning shows.

Due to the flexible situation, some of the companies will perform in an actual theatre space and others will adapt their performances to fit in their homes.