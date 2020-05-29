France’s Health Ministry has confirmed a sharp increase in the number of infections is due to fresh data.
THE French Health Ministry announced in a statement that the number of confirmed Covid infections sharply increased by 3,325 to 149,071 yesterday (Thursday) However, the increase was not actually due to a rise in daily infections but was a result of the inclusion of fresh data from a new tracking system.
The ministry said in a statement, “The increase compared to yesterday is due to more efficient tracking, not to the epidemiological situation in France.”
The Covid death toll for over the past 24 hours came in at 66, adding up to a total of 28,662 deaths since the start of the pandemic.