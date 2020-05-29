France’s Health Ministry has confirmed a sharp increase in the number of infections is due to fresh data.

THE French Health Ministry announced in a statement that the number of confirmed Covid infections sharply increased by 3,325 to 149,071 yesterday (Thursday) However, the increase was not actually due to a rise in daily infections but was a result of the inclusion of fresh data from a new tracking system.

The ministry said in a statement, “The increase compared to yesterday is due to more efficient tracking, not to the epidemiological situation in France.”