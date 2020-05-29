Four of Spain’s islands in the Baleares & Canary Islands secure access to Phase 3 of de-escalation from Monday June 1

Four of Spain’s islands have been granted access to Phase 3 of de-escalation from Monday June 1, confirmed the country’s Ministry of Health.

THEY include La Gomera, El Hierro, La Graciosa in the Canary Islands and Formentera in the Baleares. Only the Island of Formentera in the Baleares will gain access to Phase 3 on Monday, while the rest of the islands will remain in Phase 2. Only three of the Canary Islands (La Gomera, El Hierro and La Graciosa) have secured access to Phase 3 on Monday. The other five Canary islands must remain in Phase 2 at least another week.

Several other territories have secured access to Phase 2 of de-escalation a week earlier. Malaga, Granada, Ciudad Real, Valencia and some territories of Castille and Leon and Catalunia have been granted access to Phase 2 next week on Monday June 1, thanks to improved ‘health data’, according to the Ministry of Health (as reported).