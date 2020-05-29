FA Cup final to take place on August 1 as dates confirmed for quarters & semi-final ties

THE Football Association has announced a provisional schedule for the remaining rounds of the 2019-20 FA Cup, with the final hoped to be played on August 1.

The English Premier League announced on Thursday that the season will restart on June 17, with the first full set of weekend fixtures marked in for June 19 to 21, pending government approval.

The FA Cup is also set to resume, with the quarter-finals arranged for June 27 and 28 and the semi-finals on July 11 and 12. The quarter-final matches were drawn on March 9, although the games were unable to take place because of the coronavirus pandemic which caused a worldwide shutdown of competitive football.

Holders Manchester City have been drawn away to Newcastle United in one of four all-Premier League ties. Leicester City will host Chelsea, Sheffield United play Arsenal and Manchester United will travel to Norwich City.