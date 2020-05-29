Don’t dump, Nerja Town Hall tells householders, recycle  at the Punto Limpio instead

STARTING next Monday, June 1, Nerja’s Punto Limpio recycling centre will open from 7am until 9pm on weekdays and between 9am and 1pm on Saturdays.

Gema Garcia, the town hall’s councillor for Municipal Services called on residents to act responsibly when ridding themselves of furniture, mattresses and other belongings that could be recycled.

“The free collection service for large household items is now functioning and can be requested by ringing the 952 548 400 Citizens’ Attention number,” Garcia said.

“Leaving these items in the street gives our municipality a bad image and complicates the rubbish collection service,” the councillor added.

“I’m asking for everybody’s collaboration in helping to keep Nerja clean.”