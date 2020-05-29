Costa del Sol Animal Charity Receives a Lifeline from Caring Local Council

AS the weather gets warmer and funds continue to shrink, the Triple A Animal Shelter in Marbella had some good news from the City council which is resurrecting its decision to install new water and sanitation links to the shelter.

Although it was agreed in principle that this would happen, everything was put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic but the council has indicated that it hopes to start work within the next two weeks.

Councillor, Diego López said “We have to act with a lot of planning to affect animals and volunteers as little as possible during the works” and confirmed that Marbella Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz who has visited the shelter is very much behind this project and the council will also consider other upgrades.

Later in the year it is planned to construct a number of prefabricated structures and introduce LED lighting which is more energy efficient and therefore less costly for the charity.

Charity secretary Jan Weima thanked the council and commented it is a very important and very happy day” for Triple A “because the dream of having a shelter worthy of a city like Marbella is going to come true.”

If you are looking to adopt a pet or simply wish to help, visit https://www.tripleamarbella.org and discover the hundreds of cats and dogs the charity cares for.