Britain braces for the hottest day of the year with temperatures 10 degrees hotter than Marbella, Spain!

Britain will enjoy a mini-heatwave over the next few days as temperatures begin to soar once more across the UK reaching as high 82F – 10 degrees hotter than Marbella in Spain!

THE UK Met Office said: “This is due to high pressure sweeping in from the Atlantic, bringing a surge of hot air that will linger for days. Another, warm and largely sunny day for most of the UK, with a low risk of a few sharp showers during the afternoon across parts of Scotland.”

Across the weekend, the Met Office forecasts “mostly dry, sunny and very warm” weather “across much of the UK, with the highest temperatures in the west.

“Both Saturday and Sunday will see plenty of warm sunshine, though there will be an increasingly brisk southeasterly breeze – particularly in the east.”

“Temperatures widely reaching the mid-20’s inland, even across Scotland, perhaps up to 27ºC across south Wales and inland parts of SW England, cooler across eastern coastal areas.”

Another interesting fact is that the UK will experience the driest May for 124 years!



