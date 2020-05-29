BREAKING NEWS: Spain’s Ministry of Health release daily coronavirus figures

SPAIN’S Ministry of Health has registered this Friday 187 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, of which 61 correspond to Madrid and 47 to Catalonia. This represents a very similar number of infections to this Thursday when 182 new cases were diagnosed. In total, 238,564 people have been infected in Spain since the beginning of the epidemic. In the last seven days, a total of 2,951 have been diagnosed.

The daily balance distributed by Salvador Illa’s ministry indicates that 39 people have died in the last seven days. According to yesterday’s data, in the last seven days, 38 people had died with coronavirus.