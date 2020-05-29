BREAKING NEWS: France Release the Latest Coronavirus Figures

THE DGS announced that it had recorded 28,714 deaths linked to Covid-19 in France since the start of the epidemic. Of this total, the latest official figures show 18,387 patients who have died in French hospitals since the start of the epidemic, including 61 new deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. 10,327 lost their lives in social and medico-social centres. 1,361 patients are still in intensive care On the hospitalisation front, 14,695 patients remain in care today for Covid-19 contamination. 255 new admissions have been counted in the past 24 hours. Among them, 1,361 people are still in the intensive care units. 29 new patients have been treated in specialised services in the last 24 hours.