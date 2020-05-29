Benalmadena beaches to feature pilot project that will control capacity and safety on the Costa del Sol, Spain

THE mayor of Benalmadena, Víctor Navas; the Councillor for Beaches, Encarnación Cortés; the councillor for Citizen Participation, Elena Galán; the councillor and spokesman for Citizens, Juan Antonio Vargas; and the CEO of Soltel Group, Julio Pérez, presented this morning (Friday) ‘Social Beach,’ the app that users will have this summer to know in real-time the capacity of each beach in Benalmadena.

“We have signed an agreement with Soltel Group to develop a pilot project on the beaches of Benalmadena, with the aim of controlling capacity, safety and hygiene-sanitary measures on our coast for the summer,” announced the mayor.

“Soltel Group is one of the most powerful information technology companies in Andalucia and was looking for a good tourist showcase for the implementation of this new application, essential use at a time when it is necessary to control the capacity on the beaches, and Benalmadena met all the conditions for it,” continued Navas.

-- Advertisement --



He went on to say that “Juan Antonio Vargas, has collaborated with the government team and has facilitated contact with the Soltel Group so that this project finally stays in Benalmadena at zero cost.”

The mayor has announced that the app will be launched on June 10, “facilitating the control of gauging and security, through QR codes, which will offer a sample of each visitor when they arrive at the beach and record their visit through the app.”

Thanks to controllers at the accesses of each beach, who will add to the registry those who come without a Smartphone, there will be an exhaustive record of how many people are on each beach on the Benalmadena coast. “We leave it to everyone’s social responsibility to choose whether or not they want to go to a beach that is at the limit of its capacity,” said the mayor.

“Our app uses a system with a QR code and is designed through the use of a virtual ticket: it will allow the town hall to carry out an exhaustive control of the influx of beaches, and it facilitates the ethical use of them by the user,” stressed Julio Pérez.

“We have not chosen to dedicate the app for the reservation of spaces on the beaches: we consider that these are a property in the public domain, of which we cannot restrict their use,” said the CEO. “Instead, at all times it will offer the user real-time information on the capacity of each beach to facilitate proper use,” he added.

“In these times, citizens demand from public representatives that we all work together, and in this context, the possibility arises of contributing by requesting the participation of Soltel Group, supplier of other administrations at a regional and national level, in the development of this project to be piloted in Benalmadena,” explained Juan Antonio Vargas.