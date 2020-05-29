Around 70% of Spain including Costa del Sol & Costa Blanca will be in Phase 2 of de-escalation from Monday June 1

Around 70 per cent of Spain will be in Phase 2 of de-escalation from Monday June 1, confirmed Spain’s Health Minister Salvador Illa.

MALAGA, Granada, Ciudad Real, Valencia and some territories of Castilla and Leon and Catalonia have been granted access to Phase 2 next week. Many of these territories are getting access to Phase 2 of de-escalation a week earlier than expected, thanks to improved ‘health data,’ according to Illa, after petitions were made earlier this week from several regions, including Andalucia, as reported.

This means that more than 10 million of Spanish citizens will finally enjoy the freedom enjoyed under Phase 2. This includes being able to meet 15 people as opposed to just 10 in Phase 1, and having restrictions on movement lifted, allowing people to go out at a time of their choosing without any time restrictions. Click here for a list of freedom that can be enjoyed in Phase 2 of de-escalation.

Around 30 per cent of Spain, including Barcelona and Madrid, however, will remain in Phase 1 for at least another week. On a more positive note, four of Spain’s islands get access to Phase 3 of de-escalation from Monday June 1. They include La Gomera, El Hierro, La Graciosa in the Canary Islands and Formentera in the Baleares.