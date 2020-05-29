App to control beach-goer numbers in El Ejido on Spain’s Costa Almeria

EL Ejido council is planning to use a mobile phone app to control the number of people on the municipal beaches at any one time.

The local authority is currently drawing up its plan for managing El Ejido’s 27 kilometres of coastline in line with Government and Junta de Andalucia rules and recommendations on preventing the risk of Covid-19 infection.

The idea is to include the use of the app to check on beach-goer numbers, based on a space of 8sqm per group of a maximum of 15 people and a minimum of two metres between each group.

The beach plan, expected to come into force on June 12, will also include cleaning and disinfections of areas like toilets, showers, accesses and rubbish bins several times day.

As well as lifeguards there will be a guard whose job will be to guarantee groups and individuals are practicing social distancing, to control the number of people on the beaches and to remind bather and sunbathers about safety measures.

The council will also be running a public information campaign through radio ads ad social media

The council appealed to everyone visiting El Ejido’s beaches before the plan is up and running to behave responsibly.