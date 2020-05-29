1 Million people to receive minimum vital income that aims to reduce extreme poverty in Spain by 80%

The Spanish government will approve today the minimum vital income that aims to reduce extreme poverty in Spain by 80 per cent.

THIS benefit will reach one million households (about 100,000 of them single-parent), of which 100,000 will receive it this June, and will range between €462 and €1,015 depending on the make-up of the household.

Some exceptions are expected as in the case of applicants for international protection, victims of human trafficking, and foreign victims of gender violence, even if they are in an illegal situation, all cases will be looked at on a personal basis.

The government has estimated that the cost of the minimum income will rise to around €3,000 million a year, the scheme will be financed from the general state budgets. The minimum vital income could also be complemented with other salary income, as well as with other benefits from the autonomous communities.

Poverty in Spain

A total of 26.1 per cent of people in Spain and 29.5 per cent of the country’s children are at risk of poverty or social exclusion, says a UN official. Although Spain has made a steady recovery from the 2007 economic recession, poverty rates in the country are appallingly high, a UN expert said today.