UN Applauds Spain On Changing Mind To Allow Moroccan Girl To Go To School

THE UN has applauded Spain for changing its policy over allowing a Moroccan girl to go to school.

The UN child rights committee in Geneva said that the decision to allow the 12-year-old into a primary school in Melilla, Spain’s enclave in North Africa, was a good example in dealing with around 80 similar cases.

The decision came six weeks after the UN committee asked Spain to take steps to admit the girl, who was actually born and raised in Melilla, to be admitted into the public education system.

“We congratulate Spain on their quick response,” said UN committee member, Ann Skelton.

“The girl will be able to reach her full potential now that she can access formal education in Spain, the only country she has known and where she has lived for her whole life.”

The whole issue revolved around the child and her mother being classified as “irregular” residents, and so she was not allowed to access public schooling.

Back in 2018, she joined other youngsters in starting a two-year campaign with other youngsters in the same position.





That included staging a weekly protest outside the Ministry of Education in Melilla.