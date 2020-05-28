Spain’s Malaga requests that a third of Andalucia’s 3,000 beach agents patrol the shores of Costa del Sol

Malaga has requested that a third of the beach agents employed by the region of Andalucia should patrol the beaches of Costa del Sol.

ACCORDING to the Junta of Malaga’s spokesperson Patricia Navarro, of the 3,000 beach agents employed by the region, at least a third should be destined for Costa del Sol’s beaches “given the higher numbers of tourists, and the large number of beaches and promenades,” compared to the rest of the region.

The beach agents will primarily work alongside the lifeguards and local police to patrol the beaches and inform the police authorities of any incidents. They will start to patrol beaches from June 15 until September 15, and expected to earn around 1,900 euros per month.

-- Advertisement --

The news follows Andalucia’s government announcement that it is going to introduce a classification system for its beaches, in a bid to make Costa del Sol’s beaches the safest in Spain for both locals and holidaymakers, as reported.