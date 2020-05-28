Spain’s Government Wants to Bring Back MotoGP and World Superbikes This Summer

SPAIN’S government says it is working hard to bring back MotoGP and the World Superbikes Championships this summer.

The National Sports Council of Spain (CSD), which is the government agency that deals with such matters, has released a statement that they are talking with promoters, Dorna Sports, to see the country relaunch the international bike events with the first races of the delayed season.

Earlier this month, MotoGP bosses said they had reached an agreement with Andalucia’s regional government, Jerez Council, and Dorma for the season to begin at the Jerez circuit in July.

Missing though was a deal with the Spanish government, with race dates pencilled in for July 19 and July 26, as well as a round of the World Superbikes championships on August 2, also at Jerez.

The season-opening race would be designated the Spanish Grand Prix and the second would be the Grand Prix of Andalucia.

With La Liga football set to return on June 11, it would seem strange if behind closed doors bike racing was not permitted, especially with Spain regarded as one of the homes for the sport.

“The government is aware of the importance of motorcycling for Spanish sport, the relevance that society attaches to it and its enormous impact on the reputation of our country, not only from a sports point of view, but also for its innovation and the development of new technologies.”

Lozano, Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta and Royal Spanish Motorcycle Federation President Manuel Casado held a video conference discussion to discuss the rules for strengthening the health and transport of athletes and team members.

It was made clear by everybody that all efforts would be made to bring MotoGP racing back in July, and World Superbikes the following month.

Ezpeleta said in April, at the height of the coronavirus crisis, that he was optimistic of putting on races from July at circuits like Jerez where they could be held easily without spectators.

He expected an average of 1,600 people at closed-door races, with manufacturer teams limited to 40, while independent MotoGP outfits would have to manage with 25.