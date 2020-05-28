Spain’s Costa Blanca South Gets Zero Virus Deaths and New Cases For Second Time in a Week

SPAIN’S Costa Blanca South has reported no additional deaths from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours as well as no new confirmed cases.

It’s good news as the area prepares to move into Phase Two of the relaxation of the State of Alarm next week.

The figures issued by authorities in Valencia today (May 28) are the second time this week that there have been no increases as a result of the pandemic, following an identical declaration on Tuesday.

Yesterday brought the news of one fatality in the Vega Baja region and five new cases.

The breakdown shows that there have been 57 deaths in the Torrevieja health department area, with 21 in the Orihuela health department.

The Vega Baja region has 708 active cases, with 495 current cases in Torrevieja, whilst Orihuela stands at 213.

The statistics only deal with active cases of the coronavirus that have been detected and do not reflect the overall number of confirmed infections in the area during the pandemic.





The Orihuela health area, includes the Vega Baja Hospital at San Bartolomé and serves around 168,00 people in Orihuela, as well as Almoradí, Callosa de Segura, Cox, Granja de Rocamora, Bigastro, Benferri, Albatera, Catral, Jacarilla, Benejúzar, Redován, Rafal, Daya Vieja, Daya Nueva, Dolores and Algorfa.

The Torrevieja health department is managed by the Ribera Salud contractor, and serves 186,000 residents covering the Orihuela Costa, Pilar de la Horadada, San Fulgencio, Guardamar del Segura, Rojales, Benijófar, Los Montesinos, San Miguel de Salinas and Formentera del Segura.