Spain’s Catalunia Mossos agents arrest local for impersonating police officer to commit sexual crimes

Catalunia’s Mossos police agents have arrested a local man in Tarragona for impersonating a police officer to commit sexual crimes.

THE 33-year-old man allegedly approached several women for supposedly breaking the law, and then coercing them for sexual favours to avoid getting a fine or being sanctioned. There are numerous cases of similar events, which actually go back to 2018, according to Mossos.

The perpetrator has now been detained while other cases are being investigated not only in Tarragona, but other similar incidents reported in Reus, Salou and Cambrils.