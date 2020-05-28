South Korea Closes Parks and Museums After Experiencing Second Spike of Coronavirus

South Korea has been a leading example during the coronavirus pandemic for their efficient management and containment of the virus, however, now they are experiencing a second spike in infections and have been forced to close parks and museums.

THEY have experienced the largest increase in cases in over two months, with 79 new infections being recorded, the majority of which have arisen in the Seoul area, the country’s capital city and metropolitan area.

According to the Korean Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, authorities reported 79 new infections, of those, 69 were reported from people who frequented a Coupang e-commerce company warehouse in Bucheon, west of Seoul.

This spike in infections has forced the South Korean authorities to toughen up the sanitary restrictions, which had been softened on May 6. Museums, parks and art galleries will be closed again for two weeks on Friday, Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said, also urging companies to enact measures which will make work more flexible.

“We have decided to tighten all quarantine measures in the metropolitan area for two weeks,” said Park Neung-hoo.

Back in February, South Korea was the second country in the world worst affected by the pandemic, behind China. However, the government managed to control the situation through massive test campaigns and with an efficient traceability of infected persons.