Search on for missing 20-year-old near Premier League football club stadium on Spain holiday island Mallorca

DOZENS of volunteers have joined police, Civil Protection and members of the firefighting and other emergency services this morning in the search for missing 20-year-old Marc Martorell in the area around the Son Moix stadium in Palma.

Marc disappeared on Wednesday. It’s thought something may have happened to him near to the stadium, which is home to ‘La Liga’ side Real Club Deportivo Mallorca.

Yesterday afternoon some 80 people took part in the effort to find him, which went on until nightfall.

A call put out on social media to help locate the young man today got a massive response. Members of the public gathered early on at the stadium café, where they were organised into groups, each of which was assigned an area.

The Balearic Island 112 Emergences service described Marc as having short dark hair, with brown eyes and weighing around 70 kilos.