Renovations of historic Bellver castle on Spain’s holiday island Mallorca scheduled to start this year

RENOVATIONS of Mallorca’s historic Bellver castle are scheduled to start before the end of the year.

Palma city council has now approved the basic project and execution of the works on the 14th century structure, which is one of the island’s most popular tourist attractions.

The next stage will be to award the works contract, with the expectation that these will get underway before 2020 is out and that they will continue for the following 12 months.

The project is expected to cost somewhere in the regions of €750,000, which will be financed by a subsidy from the Mallorca island government.

The works will focus on a part of the Paseo de Ronda and the castle’s exterior wall stretching from the Baluard de Ponent to the Baluard Sud. The objective will be to resolve the existing problems related to rainwater drainage and to recover the stability of the land and the wall, the project affecting nearly 40 per cent of the castle’s outer area.

Palma Culture councillor Antoni Noguera described the renovations as “key works”, and said he was pleased that the initiative has got council backing.

The councillor said it represented an example whereby investing in a public heritage site would contribute to boosting activity in the construction sector as well as helping to guarantee its preservation and maintenance.



