Refugees on the Run with Suspected Coronavirus are Ejected from Long Distance Coach on Journey Between Spain’s Andalucia and Barcelona

FOUR fleeing refugees were removed from a long distance coach service between Spain’s Andalucia and Barcelona for presenting symptoms of the coronavirus.

They had escaped as part of a group of six North Africans from a Red Cross centre in the Gaudix area of Granada, and made their way onto the coach.

National Police officers waited for the service to arrive at the San Andrés bus station in Murcia City, having received a tip off from the Guardia Civil down south that the escapees were on board.

-- Advertisement --

The coach had 22 passengers on it when it reached Murcia, and police officers wearing PPE safety clothing removed the four suspected virus carriers and sufferers.

All of the men on the run were taken to the Virgen de la Arrixaca Hospital in Murcia, and it was confirmed that one of them had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The coach service operated by the Alsa company continued to head north to Catalonia, but with the infection confirmed, all of the remaining passengers and the driver faced virus testing and quarantining.



