Iberostar to start reopening hotels within weeks beginning in Spain holiday islands Mallorca and Canaries and the Costa del Sol

IBEROSTAR will start to reopen its hotels in June, beginning with establishments in Mallorca, the Canary Islands and the Costa del Sol, as well as some in locations like Portugal, Greece and Mexico.

The very first of the Mallorca-based company’s hotels set to open its doors since the start of the lockdown will be the Iberostar Cristina in Playa de Palma. It will be up and running at the beginning of next month, but initially only for employees, the group’s managers, and the Fluxa family which own the group so as to test the new health safety measures put in place before receiving the first guests.

The idea is to then gradually start opening a selection of hotels in other places in the second fortnight of June.

The company reported that in order to maximise health safety it has “allied with science”, and guided by the Medical Advisory Board has implemented more than 300 measures. It also stressed all the procedures are in line with its policies aimed at protecting the environment and the oceans.

Maximum hotel occupation will be 70 per cent of capacity.