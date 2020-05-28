Health and Beauty News: How to handle working from home

Take manageable bites

WORKING from home can be tough, so how can you keep motivated?

If you keep putting things off then the ´Eat the frog´ method might be for you. This productivity method came from a quote by Mark Twain: “Eat a live frog first thing in the morning and nothing worse will happen to you the rest of the day”. In other words, Schedule tasks from hardest to easiest and everything else will seem so much easier.

If you are more visual, divide your tasks into categories: To Do, Doing, and Done. Arrange them in a visual way; like post-its on a whiteboard and make sure you check it regularly and remove when complete.

-- Advertisement --

If you’re trying to create achievable goals, you could try the timeboxing method which allows specific time slots for specific work in your daily plan. Split up your day into blocks of time with specific tasks; like dedicating a block to answering emails instead of interrupting yourself while you’re in the middle of writing a proposal because your sister called.