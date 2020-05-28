Calpe opposition party PSPV-PSOE calls for reversal of decision to close Calle Pintor Sorolla to traffic

THE PSPV-PSOE opposition party called on Calpe’s mayor, Ana Sala, to reopen Calle Pintor Sorolla to traffic.

Vehicles were banished from part of this road to prevent over-crowing and ensure that pedestrians can maintain the required distance.

The move also aims to boost local shops, bars, cafes and restaurants, but the PSPV claimed that closing the street had the opposite effect.

The town hall did not assess the situation correctly and did not discuss closing the street beforehand with business-owners.

“This has had no effect on the hospitality trade, shops or residents and has created problems for drivers,” the PSPV claimed.

“The road should reopen, as there is no point in pedestrianising this section,” the communique insisted.



