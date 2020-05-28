BREAKING NEWS: Spain’s Ministry of Health release daily coronavirus figures

Spain’s Ministry of Health has announced this Thursday that for the second consecutive day there has been only one death in the last 24 hours. According to the ministry, 38 people have lost their lives in the last week. There are 27,119 fatalities in Spain since the beginning of the health crisis. The new infected diagnosed with PCR fell to 182, when yesterday they were 231. Most of the infections have been recorded yet another day in Madrid (67) and Catalonia (39). In total, 237,906 people have tested positive for the disease