BREAKING NEWS: Spain’s Government confirms Costa del Sol’s Malaga & Granada can finally enter Phase 2 of de-escalation on Monday June 1

Spain’s Ministry of Health has confirmed this evening that Malaga and Granada can finally access Phase 2 of de-escalation on Monday June 1.

THE news came earlier than expected as the Government was expected to announce the decision tomorrow. According to Health Minister Salvador Illa and Director of the Centre of Health Alerts and Emergencies Fernando Simón, both provinces can now access Phase 2 thanks to favourable health statistics and evolution of the infection in terms of declining Covid-19 cases and deaths.

That means more freedoms can be enjoyed by its citizens. Bars and restaurants can now serve clients inside their establishments up to 50% as well as terraces, and shopping centres can open. Friends and families can meet in groups of up to 15 and citizens no longer have to abide by a timetable to go out for exercise/walks.

However, at the same time, Simón cautioned “responsibility and prudence” to avoid having to tighten restrictions and backtrack to previous phases. “Just one mistake or action could jeopardise and risk all that we have achieved so far,” he warned.

The news has been welcomed by the authorities in Andalucia and the Costa del Sol, after days of backlash and arguing with the Government to allow both provinces to join the region in Phase 2. The Junta de Andalucia also requested that the Government allows the whole region to move to Phase 3 as a block on June 8. Given the favourable results to date, it’s hopeful that the Government will agree to that proposal too, as reported.