BREAKING NEWS: France Release the Latest Coronavirus Figures
The DGS announced, Thursday evening, its daily monitoring of the epidemic in France and has counted 66 new deaths in hospitals in the last 24 hours.
The number of people hospitalised for a Covid-19 infection is 15,208 people (compared to 17,583 a week ago on May 21) and 253 new admissions were recorded in 24 hours (compared to 271 a week ago) .
1,429 patients with a severe form of COVID-19 are hospitalised in intensive care (vs 1,745 a week ago). 36 new serious cases were admitted to intensive care (vs 28 a week ago). The balance remains negative in intensive care, with 72 patients of COVID-19 less compared to yesterday.
101,220 people were hospitalised , including 17,875 in intensive care. 67,191 people returned home.
- 28,662 people died , including 18,326 in hospitals. With regard to social and medico-social establishments, Public Health France will update the data on deaths tomorrow Friday, May 29, 2020.