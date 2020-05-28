Benalmadena traffic lane to be reduced this Friday as preventive measures for de-escalation on the Costa del Sol

BENALMADENA’S councillor for Mobility and Traffic, Javier Marín, has announced that tomorrow, Friday, May 29, two traffic lanes will be reduced on Avenida Antonio Machado in Benalmádena Costa. An initiative carried out to give greater prominence to pedestrians, thus following the guidelines set as preventive measures for the development of de-escalation with the maximum sanitary guarantees. “Starting tomorrow, Friday, May 29 at 9am the two lanes in the direction of Torremolinos will be closed to road traffic, on the section of Avenida Antonio Machado between the roundabout of the Sunset Beach hotel and the 24-hour roundabout next to Plaza Solymar, leaving the passage of vehicles reduced to the two lanes in the direction of Fuengirola,” said Marín.

Of the two lanes, one will be used for users of bicycles, skates and other similar accessories, and the other for pedestrian traffic. “The deficit of spaces for pedestrians and facilitating compliance with social distance measures between people motivate us to take this measure, which is temporary,” explained Marín. The councillor recalled that the new organisation of mobility in the municipality during the de-escalation process has been agreed between all the political forces that participate in the Political and Technical Table.