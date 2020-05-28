Andalucia ‘hopeful’ Spain’s PM will grant Granada & Costa del Sol’s Malaga access to Phase 3 with the rest of the region on June 8

Andalucia is hopeful that Spain’s Government will grant both Granada and Malaga access to Phase 3 with the rest of the provinces in the region, on June 8.

TODAY the Junta of Andalucia has petitioned Spain’s Government once again to give Malaga and Granada access to Phase 2 of de-escalation with immediate effect, and to allow both provinces access to Phase 3 at the same time as the other Andalucian provinces.

According to Malaga Hoy, it’s something that Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez hasn’t completely ruled out and that it may well be a possibility, despite the fact that both Malaga and Granada were denied access to both phases one and two of de-escalation along with the rest of the provinces in the region.

Regional Health Minister Jesús Aguirre reiterated that Granada and Malaga now meet the set conditions to access Phase 2 of de-escalation immediately. Both provinces now have “spectacular health statistics” and are therefore ready for immediate access to Phase 2, he confirmed.

Aguirre also insists that the region should be allowed access to Phase 3 as a complete block – something that has been denied in the past two de-escalation phases because Malaga and Granada fell short of the ‘health criteria’ set by the Ministry of Health. However, Andalucia is more hopeful this time round, because even Sanchez has hinted that it may well be possible.



