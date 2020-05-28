Alfaz’s planned CV-753 takeover will improve road safety in Albir and facilitate three different projects

ALFAZ Town Hall hopes to incorporate two kilometres of the CV-753 into the municipality’s own network of roads.

Urban Development and Transport councillor Toni Such announced that the town hall has now approached Alicante’s provincial council, the Diputacion, explaining that this section of the Cami Vell d’Altea road affects three different projects inside Albir.

The section in question crosses a developed residential and commercial area and ceding this would also prevent “unnecessary bureaucratic duplications,” Such said.

“We also want to improve safety on the CV-753 between the Trinquet roundabout and Albir Gardens, as at present the road is not safe for pedestrians or cyclists,” the councillor added.

The town hall hopes to construct 5.5-metre pavements on either side of the road as well as a cycle lane connecting with those of Benidorm’s, Such revealed.



