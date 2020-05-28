Alfaz Town Hall extends a helping hand for new businesses to reactivate crisis-hit local economy

ALFAZ is reducing the fee for opening a new business in another bid to reactivate the local economy.

Jose Plaza, the town hall’s Finance councillor, announced a 50 per cent reduction backdated to January 1 and continuing until December 31.

“The coronavirus has had a huge impact on shops and the hospitality trade, but the local government hopes this will encourage start-ups,” Plaza said.

Alfaz Town Hall is holding out a helping hand to new businesses, in the same way that it has assisted other sectors with different initiatives, he added.

“These include waiving this year’s fees for terrace tables and the charge usually paid by taxi drivers for parking their vehicles,” Plaza said.



